Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 19

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday:

Ontario reports 568 new cases, 39 deaths

Ontario reported 568 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 10,578.

Thirty-nine new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll in the province to 553.

Sunday’s report marks the largest increase in cases since the outbreak began, ahead of Friday’s increase of 564.

On Saturday, officials said that the data may have been incomplete due to reporting issues with Toronto Public Health. It is not clear if Sunday’s numbers include late data from Toronto. Global News has reached out to health officials for clarification.

Story continues below advertisement

Over 5,200 cases are considered resolved, or about 49 per cent.

Union demands mass testing at TTC facility

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The union representing TTC employees is calling for mass testing after employees at the Queensway Garage facility tested positive for COVID-19.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113 said four workers tested positive, and four others have symptoms.

“We need serious and decisive action to stop this outbreak from becoming a lethal cluster and spreading any further,” ATU Local 113 president Carlos Santos said in a statement.

“That means getting Toronto Public Health to Queensway immediately to start mass testing.”

Among a series of demands, Santos said, “All workers on all shifts need to self-isolate with 100 per cent pay for 14-days or until they test negative.”

In a statement Saturday evening, the TTC said they were aware of a work refusal underway by eight employees and added that there was a deep clean of the maintenance area of the facility.

The statement said a group of employees who were on the same shift were told to self-isolate.

8 dead at Georgetown retirement home

Eight residents have died amid a coronavirus outbreak at a retirement home in Georgetown, Ont., local health officials say.

Story continues below advertisement

Halton Region Public Health said an outbreak was declared at Mountainview Residence on March 31, with 63 residents and 18 staff members having tested positive for COVID-19 since.

Resident dies at Peel Region care facility

A resident at the Peel Manor Long Term Care Centre has died as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

Nando Iannicca, the Chair of the Peel Regional Council, confirmed the death in a statement Saturday evening.

“I’d like to express my sincere condolences to those who knew the individual, including friends, family and staff at the centre,” Iannicca said.

“Protecting our most vulnerable, including those who live in our long-term care homes, is our foremost responsibility.”

1:47 Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario announces $20 million in funding to fight COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario announces $20 million in funding to fight COVID-19