Ontario reports 568 new coronavirus cases, 39 deaths as total cases near 10,600

Ontario reported 568 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 10,578.

Thirty-nine new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll in the province to 553.

Sunday’s report marks the largest single-day increase in cases since the outbreak began, behind Friday’s increase of 564.

Over 5,200 cases are considered resolved, or about 49 per cent.

Over 9,600 additional tests have been conducted.

There have been 112 outbreaks reported at long-term care homes.

Sunday’s increase in cases marks a 5.7 per cent jump compared to the day prior. Saturday reported a 5.1 per cent increase, while over the past several days, that number hovered at or above six per cent.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 809 with 247 in intensive care and 196 on a ventilator.

On Saturday, officials reported that the data may have been incomplete due to reporting issues with Toronto Public Health. It is not clear is Sunday’s numbers include late data from Toronto.

More to come.