Coronavirus: 6 dead at Woodbridge senior’s home

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has confirmed six residents of Villa Leonardo Gambin Care Community home in Woodbridge have died from COVID-19.

Andrew Iacobelli, the chair of the long-term care facility’s board of directors, informed families of the latest death Sunday, saying: “Sadly, another VLG resident has succumbed to COVID-19. The board, staff and entire VLG community mourn the loss, and extend our deepest condolences to the family.”

Thirty-two residents at the facility have tested positive for the virus, along with 13 staff, according to the e-mail. The home says they are currently in the process of testing residents. Iacobelli added: “Unfortunately, as testing continues, it is likely that the number of cases will continue to increase in the short term.”

Iacobelli also noted: “We are vigorously lobbying our local MPP, the Ministry of Long-term Care and the premier’s office in seeking additional support and medical supplies.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario extended its state of emergency for another four weeks on Tuesday, as Premier Doug Ford pledged to move more resources to the province’s hard-hit long-term care homes.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ford said the focus of the fight against COVID-19 has shifted to the province’s more than 600 long-term care facilities where more than 1,200 cases of the virus have been reported.

Ontario must move staff, supplies and funding to address the “wildfire” the illness has become in the homes, he said.

“As long as COVID-19 continues to spread, as long as our seniors and those most vulnerable are at risk, Ontario must remain in the position to take any and all actions necessary to fight this virus,” the premier said.

– With files from the Canadian Press