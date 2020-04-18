Menu

Canada

T&T Supermarket to offer temperature checks for customers in most stores

By Maryam Shah Global News
Posted April 18, 2020 10:43 pm
Updated April 18, 2020 10:45 pm
T&T Supermarket says it will offer temperature checks for customers entering its stores starting Monday in a bid to protect shoppers and employees from the novel coronavirus.

“As we all know, fever is the most common symptom for COVID-19,” the grocery chain said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

“In order to protect our customers and staff, we will be providing temperature check service starting on the coming Monday (Apr 20).”

In an email, T&T CEO Tina Lee said this is a “voluntary service” beginning Monday at “most of our stores.”

“Anyone with a fever will be kindly asked to rest at home and contact their health-care provider,” she said.

T&T Supermarket was acquired by Loblaw Companies Ltd. in 2009 but remains independently operated. In an email, a spokesperson for Loblaw said the company “does not have similar plans at this time.”

T&T operates in three provinces: Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

Grocery stores across Canada have taken action to reduce the spread of the coronavirus ever since a global pandemic was first declared in March.

Since they are deemed essential businesses, many have seen increased demand for their products, and sometimes feature line-ups outside locations.

Measures that various stores across Canada have introduced include plexiglass shields at checkout counters to protect cashiers; sanitizing products for employees; pay increases for workers; and asking shoppers to stay six feet away from each other while in the stores.

Some grocery stores have also instituted a separate hour for senior citizens to shop first thing in the morning, to make sure seniors are able to buy supplies in a less crowded environment.

As of the evening of April 18, there were more than 33,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, with 1,470 deaths.

