Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Wood chips to make toilet paper in short supply as demand surges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 17, 2020 6:51 pm
Near empty toilet paper shelves are pictured at a grocery store in North Vancouver, B.C. on March 14, 2020.
Near empty toilet paper shelves are pictured at a grocery store in North Vancouver, B.C. on March 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The Forest Products Association of Canada says the demand for toilet paper has skyrocketed — increasing by 241 per cent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Association president Derek Nighbor told the House of Commons finance committee today that the forest products industry has rarely enjoyed such a high profile.

READ MORE: Store boss flips off coronavirus hoarder asking for $10K toilet paper refund

That’s not just because it produces toilet paper, which Canadians began stockpiling as soon as it became clear early last month that orders to stay home were imminent.

He says the sector is supplying the pulp needed to make sanitary wipes, paper towels, protective masks and hospital gowns.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

And he says it’s supplying the wood pellets, biofuels and green energy that feed heating systems and provincial power grids.

Challenge accepted: social media trends popping up amid self isolation
Challenge accepted: social media trends popping up amid self isolation

Yet, Nighbor says 39 sawmills across the country have been forced to shut down due to the pandemic and that has meant a reduction in the supply of wood chips that are needed to make pulp.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus canadatoilet paperPrice GougingstockpilingToilet paper supplytoilet paper canadatoilet paper demand
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.