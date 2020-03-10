Toilet paper panic: Fear, fights and memes spreading faster than coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

If post-apocalyptic movies get one thing right, it’s this: you don’t see anyone using toilet paper after the end of the world.

The world isn’t ending, but some people are shopping like it is amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Face masks, hand sanitizer and canned food have been flying off the shelves, but perhaps the wildest panic seems to surround toilet paper.

Many store shelves across Canada and the United States have been stripped bare of TP, as though it will soon be worth its weight in gold.

Toilet paper offers no special protection against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 115,000 people and killed more than 4,000 worldwide. The best way to avoid it is to wash your hands often, according to the World Health Organization. The WHO’s guidelines don’t say anything about toilet paper.

Story continues below advertisement

Nevertheless, people are trying to cover their behinds by scooping up as much two-ply as possible, if only because everyone else is doing it.

“Special danger needs special precautions,” said psychologist Steven Taylor, author of The Psychology of Pandemics and a professor at the University of British Columbia.

“When people are told something dangerous is coming, but all you need to do is wash your hands, the action doesn’t seem proportionate to the threat,” Taylor told CNN. He added that people naturally start to panic-buy when they think something is scarce, and photos on social media can easily fuel that panic.

“When you see someone in the store, panic buying, that can cause a fear contagion effect,” he said.

1:28 Health Canada: the do’s and don’ts of stockpiling Health Canada: the do’s and don’ts of stockpiling

Toilet paper has suddenly become fuel for viral moments in the era of the coronavirus outbreak, as in-store incidents and online jokes have erupted in the midst of the TP panic.

Australia appears to be Ground Zero for the so-called “toilet paper apocalypse.” Several videos show people lining up outside Costco stores for toilet paper, and one widely-circulated clip shows two shoppers brawling over two-ply in Sydney.

#BREAKING: A scuffle broke out at a Woolworths in Chullora this morning with patrons coming to blows over toilet paper, forcing employees to intervene. Bankstown police attended the scene and no charges have been laid. #9News pic.twitter.com/9TmDAStb9D — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) March 7, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Australia’s NT Newspaper has even gone so far as to print nearly-blank “loo paper” for people to use in a pinch.

YES, WE ACTUALLY DID PRINT IT #toiletpapercrisis pic.twitter.com/jusP50ojYu — The NT News (@TheNTNews) March 4, 2020

Toilet paper, toilet paper, where art thou, toilet paper … #Australiapic.twitter.com/p3xYV7kVqq — Marc Evan Aupiais 🇮🇪&🇿🇦 (@SACNSNew) March 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Photos posted online show bare shelves and long lineups at stores across Canada, the United States, China the United Kingdom and many other countries.

Meanwhile, many social media users have been mocking the rush on toilet paper and humble-bragging about their own stocks at home.

I miss mosh pits but I’ve replaced it with the toilet paper aisle at the grocery store. — Default 🇦🇺 (@McClaneJohn2) March 10, 2020

Has anyone who’s bought a decades worth of toilet paper stacked them as a pyramid while on the can yet? Or have you even replicated the throne in Game of Thrones? pic.twitter.com/jEGrHAUEej — Alex (@xanderfotos) March 4, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Coming back from Tesco with toilet paper like:#coronavirusuk pic.twitter.com/7QvupS3lrg — Russell (@rustyhancox) March 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

One Australian couple built themselves a throne of toilet paper after accidentally ordering 2,304 rolls of it online, Reuters reports.

Haidee Janetzki is shown with a large stock of toilet paper at her home in Australia. Chris Janetzki/Facebook

A few people have pointed out that there are still plenty of napkins and paper towel rolls at the store, and those can easily be modified for double duty.

A tip for those who didn't buy all the toilet paper at Costco. Thank me later :) pic.twitter.com/xMndQJhmPg — Julian (@julian_isheree) March 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“Why is all the toilet paper being bought for corona?” one person tweeted last week. “What are people gonna do, become mummies?”

These people panic buying toilet paper would 100% be the first people to die in a zombie apocalypse. — Robert Kazinsky (@RobertKazinsky) March 8, 2020

There is no toilet paper left in Manhattan Beach, CA it seems. Did the CDC announce that mummies are immune to the corona virus or something? — Jim “Danger Danger Danger” Stewartson (@jimstewartson) March 8, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Oh! It’s not for that. If you wrap yourself up in toilet paper to look like a mummy you reduce your chances of catching Coronavirus (as nobody will approach you). — Randy (@randysingh86) March 7, 2020

The average American uses nearly three rolls of toilet paper a week or 141 rolls in a year, according to a report assembled by several environmental groups last year. That means you’d need about six rolls to get one person through two weeks of self-quarantine — not 600.

“There is no reason to denude the shelves of lavatory paper in the supermarkets,” Brendan Murphy, Australia’s head of the COVID-19 response, said last week. “We should continue our normal activity.”

Social media user Tay put it a little more succinctly on Monday.

“My God y’all wiped out toilet paper and water,” she wrote on Twitter. “This is a person to person contact respiratory virus (not airborne).

Story continues below advertisement

“This isn’t a zombie apocalypse my goodness … Just wash your hands!”

—With files from Reuters and The Associated Press