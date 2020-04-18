Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide investigators probe case of missing B.C. woman after man’s apparent suicide

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted April 18, 2020 12:43 pm
An RCMP cruiser in an undated file photo.
An RCMP cruiser in an undated file photo. Global News / Files

Homicide investigators have taken over the case of a missing woman from Spuzzum, B.C., after a man is believed to have taken his own life inside a vehicle registered to the woman.

RCMP say April Parisian, 45, was last seen by a family member around April 7 or 8 in the 38000-block of Spuzzum, a settlement roughly 50 kilometres north of Hope.

April Parisian
April Parisian RCMP Handout

On Thursday evening, police say a truck and camper registered to Parisian was found near the Abbotsford-Chilliwack border on Vye Road.

Story continues below advertisement

Abbotsford police officers attended the scene and attempted to speak with a man inside the camper, but found him with “what is believed to be a self-inflicted wound” after a short dialogue.

Despite efforts by officers and paramedics, the man died of his injuries, police said.

READ MORE: Woman arrested, charged after allegedly stabbing partner in Abbotsford

B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), is now looking into the man’s sudden death to determine if the officers’ actions or inaction played a role.

Abbotsford Police are investigating the sudden death along with the BC Coroners Service.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says it has now taken over the investigation into Parisian’s disappearance “given the recent events.”

READ MORE: IIO investigating after man hurt while allegedly trying to flee police in Chilliwack

“While April’s vehicle has been located her whereabouts [are] still unknown,” RCMP said in a statement.

Parisian is described by police as five-feet-seven-inches tall, 133 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has information about Parisian’s whereabouts or her disappearance is asked to contact IHIT or Crime Stoppers.

RCMP & IHIT called out to separate Surrey crime scenes
RCMP & IHIT called out to separate Surrey crime scenes
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHomicidemissing personAbbotsfordSuicideIHITMissing WomanAbbotsford policeIIOIndependent Investigations OfficeIntegrated Homicide Investigation TeamAbbotsford crimeapril parisianspuzzum
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.