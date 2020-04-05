Woman arrested, charged after allegedly stabbing partner in Abbotsford

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing her romantic partner in Abbotsford early Sunday.

Abbotsford police say emergency responders were called to the 2700-block of Fairlane Street just after 1 a.m.

A 25-year-old man was found stabbed, police said, and was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Police arrested a 24-year-old woman at the scene, and she remains in custody.

The man and woman are known to each other “in an intimate partner relationship,” police said.

Court records show Aliyah Baptiste is facing charges of aggravated assault and assault with a deadly weapon.

She appeared in court today to hear the charges. No future court date has been set.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

