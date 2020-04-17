Man found dead near shore’s edge of South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A dead man was pulled out of the South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon on Friday.

A witness reported a possible person floating in the water at roughly 12:45 p.m.

READ MORE: 2 people rescued from South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon in separate incidents

Upon arrival to the area of Spadina Crescent East near 25th Street East, emergency services confirmed the deceased man’s body near the shore’s edge.

The Saskatoon Fire Department deployed two water rescue units onto the river for recovery of the body.

READ MORE: Man rescued from riverbank at Sutherland dog park in Saskatoon

The scene has been left with the Saskatoon police and the office of the chief coroner for further investigation.

Both the man’s name and age were not released by police.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

1:23 People helping people in Saskatchewan during the coronavirus pandemic People helping people in Saskatchewan during the coronavirus pandemic