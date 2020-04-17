Menu

Canada

Man found dead near shore’s edge of South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 7:36 pm
Man found dead near shore's edge of South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon
Police are investigating after a person was spotted floating in the South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon on Friday. Devon Latchuk / Global News

A dead man was pulled out of the South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon on Friday.

A witness reported a possible person floating in the water at roughly 12:45 p.m.

Upon arrival to the area of Spadina Crescent East near 25th Street East, emergency services confirmed the deceased man’s body near the shore’s edge.

The Saskatoon Fire Department deployed two water rescue units onto the river for recovery of the body.

The scene has been left with the Saskatoon police and the office of the chief coroner for further investigation.

Both the man’s name and age were not released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

