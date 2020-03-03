Man rescued from riverbank at Sutherland dog park in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters pulled a man from the riverbank at the Sutherland dog park on Monday afternoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said a call came in just before 5 p.m. stating the man was in distress along the east bank of the South Saskatchewan River.

Crews said they were met in the parking lot by the caller, who directed them to the area the man was reported to be.

Fire officials said the rescue was hampered due to the location of the man along with steep and slippery conditions.

A low-angle technical rope rescue system was used to safely remove the man.

Paramedics assessed him at the scene, however, no injuries were reported.

