Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Man rescued from riverbank at Sutherland dog park in Saskatoon

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 9:51 am
Updated March 3, 2020 9:54 am
Saskatoon firefighters rescue a man from the riverbank at the Sutherland dog park on March 2, 2020.
Saskatoon firefighters rescue a man from the riverbank at the Sutherland dog park on March 2, 2020. Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied

Firefighters pulled a man from the riverbank at the Sutherland dog park on Monday afternoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said a call came in just before 5 p.m. stating the man was in distress along the east bank of the South Saskatchewan River.

Related News

READ MORE: Winnipeg dog back home after 126-day adventure in Assiniboine Forest

Crews said they were met in the parking lot by the caller, who directed them to the area the man was reported to be.

Fire officials said the rescue was hampered due to the location of the man along with steep and slippery conditions.

READ MORE: Saint John police say dog, 4 children are safe after falling through ice

A low-angle technical rope rescue system was used to safely remove the man.

Paramedics assessed him at the scene, however, no injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement
Dog reunited with owners after North Shore rescue
Dog reunited with owners after North Shore rescue
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon Fire DepartmentSaskatoon FireSouth Saskatchewan RiverSouth Saskatchewan River SaskatoonRiverbankSaskatoon Riverbank RescueRiverbank RescueSutherland Dog ParkSutherland Dog Park Riverbank Rescue
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.