Saint John police say dog, 4 children are safe after falling through ice

Saint John Police say four children and a dog are safe after the quintet fell through ice on the St. John River Monday.

Police say that emergency officials were called to an area off Westfield Road shortly after 3:00 p.m.

The children and the dog were 200 feet from shore when they fell through the ice.

All of the children were able to pull themselves out of the water, but fell back in several times while trying to rescue their canine companion.

Police say the children were able to eventually make it to shore while the Saint John Fire Department’s water rescue vehicle was able to retrieve the dog.

Emergency officials examined the children and other than being cold and frightened they are expected to be fine.

Saint John police are reminding residents that the recent fluctuation in temperatures means that ice may not be safe to be on.