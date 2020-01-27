Menu

Canada

Saint John police say dog, 4 children are safe after falling through ice

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 27, 2020 3:56 pm
Police say four children and a dog are safe after falling through ice on the St. John River Monday.
File/ Global News

Saint John Police say four children and a dog are safe after the quintet fell through ice on the St. John River Monday.

Police say that emergency officials were called to an area off Westfield Road shortly after 3:00 p.m.

READ MORE: Ice should be 10 cm thick before walking on it

The children and the dog were 200 feet from shore when they fell through the ice.

All of the children were able to pull themselves out of the water, but fell back in several times while trying to rescue their canine companion.

Police say the children were able to eventually make it to shore while the Saint John Fire Department’s water rescue vehicle was able to retrieve the dog.

Ice safety and tips to know ahead of winter fishing this season
Ice safety and tips to know ahead of winter fishing this season

Emergency officials examined the children and other than being cold and frightened they are expected to be fine.

Saint John police are reminding residents that the recent fluctuation in temperatures means that ice may not be safe to be on.

