Canada
August 21, 2019 5:23 pm

Rescue crews searching for person reported in South Saskatchewan River

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Water rescue boats equipped with sonar technology and divers have been deployed to look for a person in the South Saskatchewan River.

Kevin Sexsmith / Global News
A search is underway for a person who was reported in the South Saskatchewan River.

The Saskatoon Fire Department was alerted to an individual in distress in the area of the Victoria Boathouse at roughly 1:35 CT p.m. on Aug. 21.

The initial 911 caller provided a description of an individual going underwater and directed fire department personnel to the person’s last known location.

Rescue boats equipped with sonar technology and divers have been deployed to identify any abnormalities below the water’s surface.

The fire department is asking people using the river to void the area.

