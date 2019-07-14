Body found in South Saskatchewan River: Police

A body was found in the South Saskatchewan River Sunday.

A number of reports of a person floating in the river in the vicinity of the Circle Drive South/Gordie Howe Bridge were received by police beginning at 12:21 p.m., according to the Saskatoon Police Service.

READ MORE: Body of man recovered from Assiniboine River near Kamsack, Sask.

Police and the Saskatoon Fire Department then began searching the area.

Citizens who were already on the river located the 27-year-old man and brought him to shore. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police did not release the name of the deceased.

There was no indication of foul play, according to police, and the investigation is now in the hands of the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.

The next-of-kin has been notified.