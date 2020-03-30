2 people rescued from South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon in separate incidents

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon firefighters rescued two people from the South Saskatchewan River on the weekend in two separate incidents.

The first happened Saturday morning when Saskatoon police say they received a 911 call about a man who had reportedly jumped into the river from the Sid Buckwold Bridge.

Firefighters located the man and launched a rescue boat.

The man was pulled from the water, and crews started CPR.

He was then taken to Royal University Hospital in serious condition. There is no word on his condition.

The second rescue happened Sunday afternoon near the Chief Mistawasis Bridge, according to police.

Police say a 911 call reported a man and a dog in the water on the east side of the river.

The fire department says it deployed its rescue boat to pull the man from the river.

He was suffering from hypothermia and was taken to hospital for treatment, police say.

The dog was also successfully rescued.

During the rescue operation, a Saskatoon police officer injured his ankle attempting to help the man in the river.

Police say the pathways to the river were extremely icy.

Fire crews say they had to perform a low-angle rope rescue to bring the officer up in a rescue basket.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.