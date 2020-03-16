2 people dead after farmhouse fire near Gull Lake, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been found dead following a farmhouse fire northeast of Gull Lake, Sask.

The Gull Lake Fire Department, Swift Current Rural RCMP and paramedics responded to reports of fire at a rural address near Gull Lake on Sunday, RCMP said in a news release, later confirming the call came in around 8 a.m.

In the release, RCMP said the farmhouse, fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived, had started collapsing. Firefighters could not enter to search for occupants and tried to control the fire from spreading to other buildings.

Two bodies have been recovered from the burned-out home, RCMP said, noting the Saskatchewan Coroners Service is working to ID them.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The Saskatchewan Fire Commissioner is investigating.

RCMP said they do not consider the fire to be suspicious.

Gull Lake is located about 300 kilometres west of Regina.