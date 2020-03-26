Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Fire destroys commercial shop in the RM of Vanscoy, Sask.

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 11:01 am
Saskatoon firefighters said the building was engulfed in flames and the roof structure had collapsed by the time they arrived.
Saskatoon firefighters said the building was engulfed in flames and the roof structure had collapsed by the time they arrived. Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied

A large commercial shop in the RM of Vanscoy, Sask., has been destroyed, the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said.

SFD officials said a 911 call came in just before 1:45 a.m. Thursday morning reporting a fire.

READ MORE: 2 people dead after farmhouse fire near Gull Lake, Sask.

Related News

Crews said the building was engulfed in flames and the roof structure had collapsed by the time they arrived.

Water tankers had to be used to shuttle water to firefighters as they battled the blaze, officials said.

The fire was quickly brought under control and crews continue to deal with hot spots.

READ MORE: Chemical fire burns at Nutrien potash mine near Vanscoy, Sask.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement
Saskatoon Fire Department appoints 1st female assistant chief
Saskatoon Fire Department appoints 1st female assistant chief
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireSaskatoon Fire DepartmentSaskatoon FireVanscoyRM of VanscoyRM of Vanscoy Commercial Shop FireVanscoy Commercial Shop Fire
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.