Fire destroys commercial shop in the RM of Vanscoy, Sask.

A large commercial shop in the RM of Vanscoy, Sask., has been destroyed, the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said.

SFD officials said a 911 call came in just before 1:45 a.m. Thursday morning reporting a fire.

Crews said the building was engulfed in flames and the roof structure had collapsed by the time they arrived.

Water tankers had to be used to shuttle water to firefighters as they battled the blaze, officials said.

The fire was quickly brought under control and crews continue to deal with hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

