Fire destroys home and auto body shop in Pense, Sask.

A house and an auto body shop were destroyed by fire in Pense, Sask., on Friday.
The Pense Fire Department responded to the blaze shortly before 5 a.m. Fire crews said a family was inside the home at the time of the fire, but escaped without injuries.
The owner of the garage, who did not want to be identified, said he had multiple vehicles and tools inside the property at the time of the fire.
Pense Mayor Shauna Young said it’s an obvious hit to the community, but expects citizens to come together in a time of need.
“Similar to lots of small-town communities in this province, this community rallies behind folks. I have already looked at social media and there is lots of sympathy and empathy out there,” Young said.
Pense fire is unsure of what caused the blaze.
-More to come…
COMMENTS