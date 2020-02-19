Regina firefighter falls through floor during North Central house fire

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina firefighter fell through the floor of a home that went up in flames in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood on Tuesday night.

The Regina Fire Department was called to the blaze on the 1300 block of Rae Street at about 8:15 p.m. Crews responded minutes after the call.

The firefighter fell from the second the floor, but was uninjured during the incident.

A video of the fire was taken by the Queen City Patrol and posted on its Facebook page.

“When they got to the scene they encountered heavy fire and smoke. They were able to knock the fire down enough from the outside to go inside and search for occupants,” said Gord Hewitt, Regina fire’s acting deputy chief.

“The fire was completely under control within half an hour. There was no damage to either of the properties adjacent.”

Hewitt said there were no occupants and no pets inside the home at the time of the fire.

Hewitt said investigators are working to identify the cause of the fire and working with police to find the owners of the home.