Canada

Regina firefighters act quickly while driving by house fire by chance

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 5:31 pm
Regina firefighters use a ladder to reach the attic of a house that was on fire on Athol Street. The flames had reached to the attic of the home.
Regina firefighters use a ladder to reach the attic of a house that was on fire on Athol Street. The flames had reached to the attic of the home. Dave Parsons / Global News

Regina firefighters arrived on the scene of a Wednesday morning house fire before the 911 call could even be made, simply because they just happened to be in the neighbourhood.

At around 11:45 a.m., firefighters were in the area of the 1400 block of Athol Street when they saw smoke coming from a house.

Regina firefighters who happened to be in the neighbourhood self-deployed after they saw a house on fire.
Regina firefighters who happened to be in the neighbourhood self-deployed after they saw a house on fire. Dave Parsons / Global News

They were able to self-deploy on the scene while calling for a second fire truck to assist, said Neil Sundeen, deputy fire chief of operations with the Regina Fire Department.

“They went in aggressively under heavy smoke and fire and completed their search,” Sundeen said.

“Fortunately no one was home. The fire burned so hot it burnt up to the ceiling and through the roof. They had a bit of struggle getting up in the attic but after 30 minutes it was out.”

A firefighter uses an axe to get to the attic of the home on Athol Street where flames had travelled to.
A firefighter uses an axe to get to the attic of the home on Athol Street where flames had travelled to. Dave Parsons / Global News

The fire originated in a bedroom toward the rear of the home. According to Sundeen, there is major damage in the house from smoke, water and fire.

READ MORE: Regina firefighter falls through floor during North Central house fire

Across town, Regina firefighters were responding to another house fire happening simultaneously.

A 911 call came in at 11:04 a.m. in the 100 block of Nagel Crescent.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the house.

“The fire started in the basement and burned a hole through the floor, burning the main floor,” Sundeen said.

READ MORE: Regina firefighters respond to 2 house fires in less than 24 hours

No one was home at the time of the fire, which was under control within 20 minutes, but there was “considerable smoke, fire damage in the home,” Sundeen said.

“I can’t say it’s a total loss, but it’s considerable.”

Both fires remain under investigation.

Regina family wondering what’s next after fire
