Canada

Woman hospitalized following Regina house fire

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted February 23, 2020 1:30 pm
Firefighters responded to Elphinstone Street on Sunday for a house fire . File / Global News

Regina police and fire investigators are looking to find out what caused a Sunday morning house fire.

According to officials, police responded to the 1400 block of Elphinstone Street just after midnight for a report of a fire.

Firefighters and EMS had already arrived on the scene, and police were there to assist.

An adult woman was located in the residence and transported to hospital. Officials describe her injuries are serious but non-life threatening.

No word has been given on the extent or cost of the damage.

