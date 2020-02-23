Woman hospitalized following Regina house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Regina police and fire investigators are looking to find out what caused a Sunday morning house fire.

According to officials, police responded to the 1400 block of Elphinstone Street just after midnight for a report of a fire.

READ MORE: Regina firefighter falls through floor during North Central house fire

Firefighters and EMS had already arrived on the scene, and police were there to assist.

An adult woman was located in the residence and transported to hospital. Officials describe her injuries are serious but non-life threatening.

No word has been given on the extent or cost of the damage.

3:19 Safety tips for plugging in vehicles Safety tips for plugging in vehicles

Story continues below advertisement