Edmonton group home worker given 12-year sentence for child pornography offences

A former Edmonton group home worker charged with child pornography-related offences was sentenced to 12 years behind bars on Friday afternoon.

The sentence was handed down to Samer Temraz, after he pleaded guilty to a handful of charges including sexual interference, unlawfully touching a minor and making, possessing and distributing child porn.

In November 2018, the 40-year-old was charged with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old child in his care at a local group home.

While being sentenced Friday, court heard Temraz offended on at least two boys — one age 11 and other 13. Some of the offences date back to 2008.

Court heard that Temraz made 144 videos of the 11-year-old within a two-and-a-half-month timeline.

Court heard Friday that the second boy was identified after the initial charges were laid.

The investigation began after the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit received information from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre about a person accessing child porn.

Police said after the arrest, they found evidence on Temraz’s computer and several other electronic devices.

Staff Sgt. Stephen Camp, from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, speaking at a news conference in Edmonton, Alta. on Wednesday, December 5, 2018. Wes Rosa, Global News

The group home is not being named to protect the identity of the victim, investigators with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said.

ALERT noted Temraz worked at the group home in question for about eight years and was with children overnight and often often alone.

Temraz will receive credit for 25 months already spent in custody.