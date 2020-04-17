Shortage of salbutamol inhalers reported in Canada amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Increased demand during the novel coronavirus pandemic for inhalers that relieve acute symptoms of asthma and other respiratory conditions has led to “reported shortages and limited supply” of the product, according to Health Canada.

The federal health department says it’s “taking steps to mitigate the impact of the shortages” of salbutamol inhalers reported by some manufacturers, but in the meantime, most patients will only get one inhaler at a time when they refill their prescription.

“Health Canada understands the stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and recognizes that Canadians may be concerned about not being able to get the medications they rely on for themselves and their loved ones,” the agency said in a news release on Friday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The health and safety of Canadians is Health Canada’s first priority.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:33 Health matters: Seniors concerned over prescription refills being limited to 30 day supply Health matters: Seniors concerned over prescription refills being limited to 30 day supply

The release added that Health Canada is working with federal departments, provinces and territories, as well as international partners on the issue.

“This includes exploring access to international supplies and working with companies that are able to ramp up production, to increase supplies in Canada.”

The government agency added that its goal is to ensure all Canadians continue to have access to the drugs they need amid the pandemic.

For individuals who use salbutamol inhalers, Health Canada suggested they continue taking their regular respiratory medication “as prescribed” to help keep their condition under control, and to reduce their need for the inhaler, which makes it easier to breathe by relaxing the airway muscles.

Canadians should track their doses of salbutamol and leave time to pick up refills from the drugstore, Health Canada said.

It added that they shouldn’t discard recently expired inhalers unless they’ve already secured a replacement. However, Canadians should speak to a health professional about using an expired inhaler, the department added.

4:10 How pharmacies are handling the COVID-19 pandemic How pharmacies are handling the COVID-19 pandemic

To prevent drug and medication shortages amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Health Canada has asked Canadians to only purchase the amount of medication they need and health professionals to avoid “prescribing or dispensing larger supplies of medication than necessary.”

Story continues below advertisement

The department suggested that people who need the salbutamol inhalers check the Drug Shortage Canada website for updates and “estimated re-supply dates.”