Health

Coronavirus confirmed at B.C. women’s prison

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 2:05 pm
Updated April 17, 2020 2:09 pm
A corrections officer opens the door to a cell in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday October 26, 2017. .
A corrections officer opens the door to a cell in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday October 26, 2017. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The first case of COVID-19 at a federal women’s prison in B.C. has been confirmed.

The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers said Friday that one of its officers at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women in Abbotsford has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The prison shares the same property as the men’s Matsqui Institution and houses minimum-, medium- and maximum-security female offenders, with a rated capacity of 112 inmates.

Lawyer alleges unsafe conditions, more COVID-19 cases than reported at B.C.'s Mission Institution

COVID-19: Preventing prison outbreaks in Canada

It is the latest case of COVID-19 to be confirmed at a B.C. correctional facility.

A major outbreak at the men’s federal medium-security Mission Institution has infected at least 55 inmates and eight corrections officers.

Coronavirus: First federal inmate death reported at B.C. prison as case count climbs

One inmate from the Mission prison has also died of “an apparent result of complications related to COVID-19,” according to the Correctional Service of Canada.

Single cases have also been reported at two provincially operated facilities: a corrections officer at the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam and an inmate at the Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver.

