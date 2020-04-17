Coronavirus: First hospitalized case in Haliburton County; 129 COVID-19 cases for district health unit

Send this page to someone via email

The health unit representing Haliburton County reports the municipality’s first hospitalized case of the novel coronavirus and a new hospitalized case in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

According to daily data issued by the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, one of the seven confirmed cases in Haliburton County is now hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

All data presented is from the integrated Public Health Information System, which is approximately 25 hours behind “real-time” data, the health unit states.

As well, due to a “lab error,” the overall number of confirmed cases for the health unit’s jurisdiction is 129 — one fewer than reported Thursday. The single case change reduces the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Northumberland County to 13. One case remains hospitalized at Northumberland Hills Hospital, and there have been no reported deaths in the county.

The City of Kawartha Lakes still reports 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 33 deaths. Twenty-nine of those deaths are residents at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., which has been battling a coronavirus outbreak since March 20.

There is also one new hospitalized case, increasing the municipality’s number to seven.

Of the health unit’s 129 confirmed cases, 84 have been reported as resolved — the result of two negative tests administered in a 24-hour period.

On Friday, the province of Ontario reported 564 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 55 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 9,525 cases and 478 deaths.