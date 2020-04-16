1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Haliburton County, 130 overall for district health unit

Send this page to someone via email

The health unit representing Haliburton County reports one new confirmed case of coronavirus on Thursday.

According to data released by the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, there are now 130 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the disease caused by the virus — in its jurisdiction. That includes a seventh case now in Haliburton County which reports no deaths or hospitalizations in the municipality.

The health unit notes its data from the integrated Public Health Information System is approximately 25 hours behind “real-time” data.

Nearly 84 per cent of the confirmed cases are in the City of Kawartha Lakes which has 109 cases. Of the 109, there have been 33 deaths with 29 associated with the outbreak at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon. Earlier Thursday, the long-term care facility reported a seventh day without a death.

Story continues below advertisement

In the City of Kawartha Lakes, six people remain hospitalized with COVID-19, the health unit reported.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Numbers have remained stable in Northumberland County with 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which one person is hospitalized.

The health unit says of its 130 cases, 84 are considered resolved — the result of testing negative on two consecutive tests administered 24 hours apart.

On Thursday morning, the province of Ontario reported 514 new confirmed cases.