514 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total rises to 8,961 with 423 deaths

Ontario reported 514 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and 38 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 8,961 cases.

The death toll has risen to 423.

Meanwhile, 4,194 people have recovered from COVID-19, which is 46.8 per cent of cases.

The province has tested 128,093 people so far for the virus. This is up 9,001 tests from the previous day.

The Ontario government said it expected to see 8,000 people tested daily by mid-April, after being criticized for not testing enough. The government has said the province has a testing capacity of 13,000 tests daily.

Thursday’s report marks a 6.1 per cent increase in cases compared to the day prior. Wednesday saw a 6.2 per cent increase, cases rose by 6.5 per cent on Tuesday, and Monday and Sunday each saw six per cent jumps.

Ontario has 807 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, with 248 patients in an intensive care unit and 200 in ICUs on a ventilator.

3,855 patients are male (43 per cent)

5,046 patients are female (56.3 per cent)

19 and younger: 204 patients (2.3 per cent)

20-39: 2,091 patients (23.3 per cent)

40-59: 2,929 patients (32.7 per cent)

60-79: 2,093 patients (23.4 per cent)

80 and older: 1,639 patients (18.3 per cent) There are 4,323 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 54.8 per cent of all cases in the province.Here is a breakdown of Ontario cases by gender and age: READ MORE: Coronavirus — Families of Toronto nursing home residents feeling anxiety, grief and gratitude There have been 104 outbreaks reported in long-term care homes.Health-care workers in Ontario account for 980 of the total reported cases, which is 10.9 per cent of the infected population.The newly reported numbers are valid as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. View link » View link » There have been 104 outbreaks reported in long-term care homes.Health-care workers in Ontario account for 980 of the total reported cases, which is 10.9 per cent of the infected population.The newly reported numbers are valid as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. View link »