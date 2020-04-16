514 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total rises to 8,961 with 423 deaths

The Ontario government said it expected to see 8,000 people tested daily by mid-April, after being criticized for not testing enough. The government has said the province has a testing capacity of 13,000 tests daily.
Thursday’s report marks a 6.1 per cent increase in cases compared to the day prior. Wednesday saw a 6.2 per cent increase, cases rose by 6.5 per cent on Tuesday, and Monday and Sunday each saw six per cent jumps.
Story continues below advertisement
Ontario has 807 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, with 248 patients in an intensive care unit and 200 in ICUs on a ventilator.
There are 4,323 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 54.8 per cent of all cases in the province.Here is a breakdown of Ontario cases by gender and age:
There have been 104 outbreaks reported in long-term care homes.Health-care workers in Ontario account for 980 of the total reported cases, which is 10.9 per cent of the infected population.The newly reported numbers are valid as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
View link »
View link »
View link »
COMMENTS