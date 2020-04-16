Global News at 5:30 Toronto April 16 2020 6:04pm 02:17 Homeless Toronto man’s plea for help amid coronavirus pandemic They’re Toronto’s forgotten people in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and now a man is speaking out about the increasingly dangerous world of the city’s homeless. Caryn Lieberman reports. Coronavirus: Toronto homeless man pleads for washroom, fresh water amid pandemic <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6829545/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6829545/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?