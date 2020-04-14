Self-isolate or face fines up to $5,000 a day: Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has issued a provincial order enabling fines of up to $5,000 daily to be issued to anyone who fails to self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday at noon, the health unit issued a Class Section 22 order under the province’s Health and Protection and Promotion Act.

According to Dr. Lynn Noseworthy, medical officer of health, the order enables the health unit to ask a court to fine an individual up to $5,000 a day if they fail to self-isolate in their homes for 14 days after having been diagnosed with COVID-19, is considered a probable case or has had contact with a confirmed case.

The medical officer of health – as issuer of the order – can request assistance of the police and the courts to charge and issue a fine to the person who does not comply with the order. The health unit will not be responsible for issuing tickets.

“The health unit has heard from many people that there are others who have returned from travel or been confirmed to have COVID-19 and are seen outside of their home, shopping or visiting friends,” she stated.

“This order allows the health unit to ensure those people are isolating and not spreading the virus to others in the community.”

1/3 IMPORTANT NOTICE: The Medical Officer of Health has made a Class Order for @HKPRDHU district. The Order requires anyone who has been diagnosed with #COVID19, as well as their close contacts, to self-isolate. This Order is effective as of April 14, 12 pm Please keep reading pic.twitter.com/1NLYBMaP7L — HKPRD Health Unit (@HKPRDHU) April 14, 2020

The act authorizes a medical officer of health to make a class order to address the risks presented by the potential spread of disease such as COVID-19, Noseworthy said. The health unit says there are individuals in its jurisdiction who are not taking self-isolation measures “seriously enough.”

They call the class order a “legal tool” to ensure compliance. Similar orders have been issued by health units in Toronto, Peel, Hastings Prince Edward, and Haldimand-Norfolk, according to the HKPRDHU.

“We are asking everyone to do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19 through our communities,” Noseworthy said. “If we all work together, we can keep each other safe.”

The health unit says staff continue to contact residents who have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Tuesday, there were 129 confirmed cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction which includes the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County.

Of the 33 deaths reported, 29 are residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

The health unit says self-isolation means not leaving the home or having any visitors except as permitted by the health unit. If a person with COVID-19 is homeless, or where their home is otherwise unsuitable or unsafe for isolation purposes, they will be accommodated in an isolation facility to be determined.

“It is our hope that everyone understands the importance of self-isolating and we do not need to levy any fines under this order,” Noseworthy said.

The health unit’s medical surveillance team will be following up with individuals to discuss self-isolation and requirements. The health unit will then call an individual daily during the required self-isolation time.

Anyone who is not ill or required to self-isolate is still being asked to heed the public health messaging of staying home to stay safe. Anyone over the age of 70 should only leave for essential needs such as groceries, medications and health care.

The health unit is also asking people who have seasonal cottages in its jurisdiction to refrain from attending them as it “could put extra strain on the already limited resources of the cottage communities.”