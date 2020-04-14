Coronavirus: Some staff return to Bobcaygeon, Ont. nursing home, 5th day with no new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

A Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home battling a horrific coronavirus outbreak has now gone five straight days without reporting a new death.

Since an outbreak was declared on March 20 at the Pinecrest Nursing Home, 29 residents and a spouse of a resident have died of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, administrator Mary Carr said she’s “fortunate” to report no new deaths. The last death at the 65-bed facility was reported on Thursday.

Carr also said “a few” staff members have returned to work. Last week, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 28 staff had tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak was declared.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“I want to thank all our staff for their diligence in providing safe and compassionate care to our residents,” said Carr.

Story continues below advertisement

Carr said staff continue to have access to personal protective equipment (PPE) at all times while working in the home located in the village of 3,500 about 50 kilometres north of Peterborough.

“Our home is committed to working with other long-term care homes, our partners at Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit and with the Ministry of Health to ensure all new and ongoing care directives are implemented,” said Carr.

“The health and safety of our residents and our staff is, and always has been, our number one priority.” Tweet This

Carr also acknowledged the support of the community, noting the more than $100,000 in donations that have been raised through the Bobcaygeon and Area COVID-19 Relief Fund, which launched two weeks ago.

READ MORE: Nearly half of Canada’s COVID-19 deaths linked to long-term care facilities: Tam “This fund, along with many other daily acts of kindness, illustrates what our community is made of, and how we will get through this together,” she said. “This fund, along with many other daily acts of kindness, illustrates what our community is made of, and how we will get through this together,” she said.

Last week, the province secured the services of Extendicare Assist, a services management company, which has a team working inside the facility to help staff.