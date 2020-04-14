1 new confirmed case of coronavirus in City of Kawartha Lakes, hospitalizations increase

Send this page to someone via email

One new confirmed case of the novel coronavirus was reported Tuesday by the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge, District Health Unit.

The case is in the City of Kawartha Lakes, bringing the municipality’s overall total to 109. There have also been 33 deaths — 29 of them residents of the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, where an outbreak was declared on March 20.

The health unit also reports six hospitalized cases of COVID-19, one more than the last report issued on Monday. Data was released at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday and is at least 25 hours behind real-time data, the health unit notes.

Overall the health unit has 129 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which includes 14 in Northumberland County and six in Haliburton County, the same totals for two days in a row.

Of the 14 patients in Northumberland County, six are hospitalized. All six patients in Haliburton County remain at home in self-isolation.

The health unit recommends people use the province’s online self-assessment tool if they believe they have symptoms of COVID-19.