Sask. cabinet minister admits to bringing firearm into Legislative Building

Saskatchewan MLA Jeremy Harrison has resigned as the Government House Leader after allegations brought forward by the legislative Speaker last week.

Speaker Randy Weekes made several allegations about the behaviour of a number of Sask. Party MLAs, primarily focusing on Harrison.

In addition to allegations of bullying and harassment, MLA Harrison was said to have brought a long gun and sought permission to carry a handgun in the Legislative Assembly.

On Friday, Harrison addressed the allegations.

“I have never had a firearm in the Legislative Chamber or anywhere in the Legislative Building during the period that MLA Weekes has been Speaker,” Harrison said.

“Approximately a decade ago, I was going hunting on a weekend. I stopped at the Legislative Building for a short period of time and brought a properly cased long gun into the building with the knowledge of security officials so as to not leave it unattended in my vehicle in the parking lot.”

“In retrospect, I should not have done this.”

Harrison went on to apologize for his “lapse in judgement” and for not advising Premier Scott Moe of this instance immediately after Weeke’s statements.

Harrison remains as minister of Trade & Export Development.

