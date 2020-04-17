564 new coronavirus cases in Ontario and 55 deaths, total rises to 9,525 cases with 478 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 564 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and 55 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 9,525 cases.

The death toll has risen to 478.

Friday’s report marks the highest single-day increase in both cases and deaths Ontario has seen since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Meanwhile, 4,556 people have recovered from COVID-19, which is 47.8 per cent of cases.

The province has done 136,992 tests so far for the virus. This is up 8,899 tests from the previous day.

Friday’s report marks a 6.3 per cent increase in cases compared to the day prior. Thursday’s report saw a 6.1 per cent increase, cases rose by 6.2 per cent on Wednesday and 6.5 per cent on Tuesday, and Monday and Sunday each saw six per cent jumps.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 5,993 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 55.6 per cent of all cases in the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario cases by gender and age:

4,074 people are male (42.8 per cent)

5,380 people are female (56.5 cent)

19 and younger: 210 people (2.2 per cent)

20-39: 2,164 people (22.7 per cent)

40-59: 3,067 people (32.2 per cent)

60-79: 2,214 people (23.2 per cent)

80 and older: 1,864 people (19.6 per cent)

During an update on Thursday afternoon, chief medical health officer Dr. David Williams said officials are looking into why more female residents are testing positive. He said the gap is higher than in other Canadian jurisdictions.

There have been 106 outbreaks reported in long-term care homes.

Health-care workers in Ontario account for 1,068 of the total reported cases, which is 11.2 per cent of the infected population.

A personal support worker at an east-end Toronto nursing home died from the virus, marking the first publicly confirmed death of a Toronto long-term care worker since the pandemic began.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement