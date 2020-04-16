Coronavirus: Personal support worker at Toronto nursing home dies of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A personal support worker at an east-end Toronto nursing home has died of COVID-19, marking the first publicly-confirmed death of a Toronto long-term care worker since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The person who died worked at Altamont Care Community, near Port Union Road and Highway 401.

According to Toronto Public Health, there were eight deaths connected to the facility that are related to COVID-19 as of Wednesday. In total, 42 people were diagnosed with COVID-19.

“The tragic death of our union sister is a reminder of the very real dangers that frontline health care workers face in the selfless delivery of care for Ontario families,” Sharleen Stewart, president of SEIU Healthcare, the union that represents front-line workers, said in a statement Thursday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have heard from her colleagues who described her as a gentle, caring, and dedicated personal support worker. She will be missed and remembered.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Sienna Senior Living, the company that operates the facility, issued a statement on Thursday in response to the worker’s death.

“Today we received the difficult news of the passing of a much-loved and valued team member from Altamont Care Community,” the statement said.

“She will be sadly missed by all of her colleagues and by all the residents she cared for.”

The union called on an “immediate discussion” with Ontario officials to “review what actions the provincial government is prepared to take to support front line health care workers as they fight for all of us against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

READ MORE: Brampton hospital worker dies from complications of coronavirus

On Thursday, Ontario health officials said 980 health-care workers to date have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Toronto’s medical officer of health said 41 long-term care homes in the city are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.

An outbreak is defined as one or more residents being diagnosed with the virus.