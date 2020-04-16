Coronavirus: Maternity services being consolidated at hospitals in Calgary zone

Send this page to someone via email

Maternity services at hospitals in the Calgary zone are being consolidated as health officials continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alberta Health Services said Thursday that as of April 21, High River Hospital and the South Health Campus would no longer be offering obstetrical and neonatal care.

Patients would instead be directed to the Foothills Medical Centre, Peter Lougheed Centre and Rockyview General Hospital.

“AHS must ensure there is appropriate space and resources to handle the anticipated surge in COVID-19 patients,” AHS said in a news release.

“[This] includes freeing up spaces in our hospitals for patients who need a higher level of care, and redeploying front-line staff and resources to areas of greatest need.”

Women’s health and outpatient clinics at both the South Health Campus and High River Hospital remain open, AHS said.

The health authority said for the duration of the pandemic, services normally offered at the South Health Campus will be shared between the Peter Lougheed Centre and the Foothills.

High River Hospital services will relocate to the Rockyview General Hospital.

Patients scheduled to deliver their babies at either South Health or High River hospitals are being contacted by their obstetricians, midwives or primary care networks, to make arrangements to deliver at the other designated hospitals.

“Families will continue to receive the full services of physicians, midwives and staff as they follow through with their birth plans throughout the pandemic response,” AHS said.

The health authority said hospitals remain safe for both mothers and babies, and encourage expectant mothers set to have a baby during the pandemic to follow plans made by their caregivers.

Earlier on Thursday, AHS confirmed a “small number” of staff working at a maternity ward at the Foothills had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said seven staff members on the ward were diagnosed with the virus.

Officials said there was no patient transmission and no risk posed to those coming to the ward.