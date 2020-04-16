Elderly woman gets driving ban, $732 in fines for West Vancouver hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

A 72-year-old woman has been given a two-year driving ban but won’t face criminal charges for a hit-and-run last month in West Vancouver.

The driver of a Toyota RAV-4 struck a 62-year-old man on the sidewalk in the 700 block of 15th Street on the morning of March 11.

West Vancouver police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck and dragged pedestrian

The pedestrian was allegedly carried on the hood of the vehicle for about half a block before falling to the ground. The vehicle drove off, police said.

The man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and was released a week later.

Police found the suspect vehicle the next day, and were able to match it with evidence from the site of the crash.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was not only banned from the wheel for two years, but also fined $732 and charged under the Motor Vehicle Act with driving without due care and attention and failing to remain at the scene.