Hit-and-run driver allegedly struck 62-year-old man on West Vancouver sidewalk

West Vancouver police are investigating a hit-and-run where a driver allegedly hit a pedestrian walking on the sidewalk.
It happened Wednesday near 15th Street and Fulton Avenue, according to police.
Investigators say the 62-year-old man ended up on the hood of the vehicle before falling off, and suffered “significant arm injuries.”
Police are now looking for a white SUV that left the scene, allegedly striking other objects as well, before driving off.
