Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Hit-and-run driver allegedly struck 62-year-old man on West Vancouver sidewalk

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 4:40 pm
Police investigate a hit-and-run in West Vancouver on March 11, 2020. .
Police investigate a hit-and-run in West Vancouver on March 11, 2020. . Ryan Stelting

West Vancouver police are investigating a hit-and-run where a driver allegedly hit a pedestrian walking on the sidewalk.

It happened Wednesday near 15th Street and Fulton Avenue, according to police.

READ MORE: Suspect in 2017 cyclist hit-and-run captured on video dies before trial verdict

Investigators say the 62-year-old man ended up on the hood of the vehicle before falling off, and suffered “significant arm injuries.”

Police are now looking for a white SUV that left the scene, allegedly striking other objects as well, before driving off.

Calls for changes to road where Burnaby boy hurt in hit and run
Calls for changes to road where Burnaby boy hurt in hit and run
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hit and RunPedestrian StruckPedestrian Collisionpedestrian hitwest vancouver policeWest Vancouver crashWest Vancouver hit and runHit and run West Vancouverwest vancouver collission
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.