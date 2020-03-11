Hit-and-run driver allegedly struck 62-year-old man on West Vancouver sidewalk

Send this page to someone via email

West Vancouver police are investigating a hit-and-run where a driver allegedly hit a pedestrian walking on the sidewalk.

It happened Wednesday near 15th Street and Fulton Avenue, according to police.

Investigators say the 62-year-old man ended up on the hood of the vehicle before falling off, and suffered “significant arm injuries.”

Police are now looking for a white SUV that left the scene, allegedly striking other objects as well, before driving off.

