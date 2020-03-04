Menu

Abbotsford police seek hit-and-run driver that struck 64-year-old pedestrian

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 4:37 pm
An Abbotsford police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. .
An Abbotsford police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. . Simon Little / Global News

Abbotsford police are pleading with the driver of a pickup truck to come forward, after a hit-and-run crash that left a 64-year-old pedestrian in hospital.

It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday night at the intersection of Cannon Avenue and McDougall Avenue, according to police.

The pedestrian was in a crosswalk when they were struck, and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect vehicle, a dark-coloured pickup, was last seen headed southbound on McCallum Road.

The truck had a canopy and the letters AZ on its licence plate, police say. The plate may have been from out of province, investigators added.

Police are now looking to speak with witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam video that could help identify the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

