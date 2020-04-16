Close to 9,000 COVID-19 complaints lodged with AHS in April so far

Send this page to someone via email

AHS has received nearly 9,000 COVID-19-related complaints so far this month.

A statement from AHS Thursday said 8,803 complaints or service requests had been lodged between April 1 and April 16, with 5,828 received through its online portal.

The complaints were related to businesses or public places that were not following restrictions and individuals who were not following self-isolation restrictions.

As of Thursday, 16 executive orders had been issued, which ranged from restaurants that did not do enough to physically distance employees and the public, to retail stores that were still open to the public and gyms that Albertans were still attending.

Last month, the province announced the closure of non-essential businesses, including close-contact businesses, and restaurants were required to only provide take-out services.

Since April 1, AHS said there have been 565 requests from its online portal related specifically to self-isolation.

At the end of March, AHS said it had taken 3,930 COVID19-related complaints and service requests.