AHS orders Edmonton Jollibee closed: Restaurant failed to comply with social distancing rules

Alberta Health Services has issued a closure order to Edmonton’s Jollibee restaurant, saying it failed to comply with social distancing requirements related to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, a notice from AHS posted at the restaurant said it had been shut down.

A statement from AHS to Global News said that Jollibee was not complying with social distancing rules — both inside and outside of the establishment.

“When businesses are unable to meet these requirements, we are left with no choice but to issue closure orders,” the statement said.

AHS enforces chief medical officer of health orders where necessary.

“During these difficult times, we are working with businesses to educate them on how they can operate safely for their staff and patrons,” AHS’ statement said.

The restaurant will be closed until the order is rescinded by Alberta Health Services, according to the notice.

A notice from Alberta Health Services ordering the Jollibee restaurant on Calgary Trail in Edmonton closed. Morris Gamblin / Global News

Global News reached out to Jollibee for a response but did not hear back by time of publication.

At the Edmonton location Wednesday, there were X’s visible on the ground in front of the restaurant where a lineup would form.

Jollibee opened the location in Edmonton, the first in Alberta, last August. For months, hundreds of people lined up to dine at the restaurant.

On March 27, when the province issued an order for all non-essential businesses to close, it said that restaurants could remain open — but for take-out only.

Since then, there have been frequent vehicle lineups spotted onto Calgary Trail from the Jollibee drive-thru.

