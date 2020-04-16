Canadian Rangers support northern Saskatchewan communities during coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Three communities in northern Saskatchewan are getting help from the Canadian Rangers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Both the Wollaston Lake Canadian Ranger Patrol and the Île-à-la-Crosse Canadian Ranger Patrol received requests for assistance on April 11.

Wollaston Lake rangers are working with the Hatchet Lake Denesuline First Nation, assisting with the delivery of food and firewood, and staffing the community’s COVID-19 emergency response centre.

Île-à-la-Crosse rangers are supporting their community by distributing health and hygiene information, and firewood to members.

Fond-du-Lac rangers were called into action on April 15 after requests were submitted to the province’s emergency management office.

They are transporting and distributing supplies, food and firewood to people in isolation, and staffing the community’s emergency response centre.

“As Canadian Rangers, we are ready, able and committed to supporting our community during these difficult times,” Sgt. Jean Tsannie, patrol commander for the Wollaston Lake Canadian Ranger Patrol, said Thursday.

“By assisting municipal officials with logistical support we are working to ensure that community members remain supported and cared for during COVID-19 relief efforts.”

The patrols are part of the Canadian Armed Forces Operation Laser COVID-19 relief efforts.

Canadian Rangers are a part of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Reserves and work in remote, isolated and coastal regions of Canada.

The patrol units are from the 4th Canadian Ranger Patrol Group.