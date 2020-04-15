Global News at 10 Regina April 15 2020 8:19pm 01:46 COVID-19 stimulus programs could have lingering impact Experts say the costs of plans to revive the country’s economy after the novel coronavirus pandemic — and the programs –will likely be with Canadians for years. Stimulus programs in response to COVID-19 could have lingering impact, experts say <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6824850/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6824850/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?