Global News at 10 Regina April 15 2020 9:24am 01:13 Nurses’ union urges premier to rethink ‘reopening Saskatchewan’ The union representing nurses in Saskatchewan wants Premier Scott Moe to rethink reopening the province and to stay the course for at least two more weeks. Coronavirus: Nurses’ union urges premier to rethink ‘reopening Saskatchewan’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6820361/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6820361/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?