SHA implements new mask requirements to deal with coronavirus

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said it is strengthening screening and mask requirements at all health facilities in the province as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, all staff and doctors working in patient, client and resident care areas will be required to wear a mask at all times — even if they are just passing through those areas.

Staff, doctors, learners, trainees, vendors and contractors will also be screened daily as they enter any SHA facility or program area to ensure they do not have any influenza-like illness.

SHA CEO Scott Livingstone said it is another escalation in an effort to protect patients and health care workers.

“Safety is our top priority,” Livingstone said.

“Requiring these daily screening practices and adapting our approach to masking will help us stop the spread of COVID-19 and help protect our workforce to ensure our health care services are there when needed.”

The SHA said the screening measures will be phased in throughout other facilities, including long-term care homes.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is providing an update on its COVID-19 readiness plan at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

