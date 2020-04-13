Coronavirus: Virtual health care app connects Saskatchewan residents with doctors

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatchewan company is partnering with the province to connect residents with doctors and nurses through virtual health care.

Lumeca is an online app which functions like a walk-in clinic, linking users to health care professionals over video chat.

According to Lumeca’s website, once someone submits a consultation request, a doctor or nurse is assigned within minutes.

“In the past three weeks, we’ve had more than 33,000 consultations,” said Tyson Liske, Lumeca’s vice-president of marking and communications.

“A majority of those people we were able to help keep them safe and at home. Not having to go to the ER or walk-in clinic, but to be able to be cared for in their home in a safe way.”

Liske said the app is a good option for someone who suspects they have COVID-19 symptoms, general health consultations or prescription renewals.

“It gives different pathways for people to be able to access care,” Liske said.

“Any Saskatchewan resident with a valid health card can use it for free, have a video consultation — they can upload photos… describe symptoms and be able to go back and forth with physicians as well.”

Since the pandemic, Liske said thousands are now taking advantage of virtual health care.

The hope is that Lumeca will take the load off the 811 health line which has seen a large increase in calls during the pandemic.

To learn more visit lumeca.com.

