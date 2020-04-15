With COVID-19 doorstep delivery, Regina’s last milkman picks up new business

Send this page to someone via email

The popularity of doorstep delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic has created new business for a nostalgic service.

Kevin Ramstead, the last milkman in Regina, has added 170 new homes to his rounds in the past month.

“Mainly because they just never knew there was still milk delivery in town. They thought it was kind of a thing of the past,” he said.

Ramstead was one of 17 milkmen in the city when he started 25 years ago. As others moved on, he bought their routes until it was just him, nearly nine years ago.

“It’s straight from the plant, to the truck, to your door,” said Kevin Ramstead while making a doorstep delivery in Regina on April 15, 2020. Daniella Ponticelli / Global News

Before the pandemic, the 47-year-old delivered mostly to schools and daycares, along with some gas stations and homes.

“When the COVID-19 [pandemic] happened, I lost all those. So I was down to just my house calls, which I’ve always had, and I just needed to pick up more business,” he said, noting his regular nursing home stops have also continued.

To help drive house calls, Ramstead decided to advertise for the first time in years. His social media ad gained attention fast.

“Calls-wise, guaranteed, I’ve responded to at least 600 to 700 calls so far and there’s like 30 of them coming in each day,” he said.

Ramstead added that he’s not taking calls for one-off deliveries, but instead focusing his efforts on servicing committed customers on a weekly schedule.

With the increase in residential business, the milkman said he now wakes up around 2 a.m. to get to the dairy plant, pack orders and start deliveries by 6 a.m.

Kevin Ramstead has been the only milkman in Regina for the last nine years. There were 17 when he started, 25 years ago. Daniella Ponticelli / Global News

Ramstead grew up on a cattle farm near Broadview, Sask., before moving closer to Regina in his late teens.

“I worked for a farmer for a few years out here and just wanted to get something on my own and kind of have my own small business,” he said.

One day he came across a milkman out doing deliveries and asked him about the job. From there, he was put in contact with a man looking to get out of the business and soon, had his first route.

As for what keeps him going, the lone milkman said he loves the outdoors, the independence and the chance to meet new people.

