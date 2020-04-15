BBB receiving reports of coronavirus scams in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has reported numerous reports of scams related to COVID-19.

The CEO for the Saskatchewan office said with more people staying home, the chances to become a victim are higher.

“When you have that window of exposure so wide right now, if we can close that funnel, they will be less likely to be scammed. But while it’s open they have to be very wary,” Karen Smith said.

The BBB reported nine per cent of all scams during March had some link to COVID-19 including things like someone posing as a Canada Revenue Agency employee to help with financial benefits or a fraudster offering a fake job.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said it has seen several dozen incidents with most of them taking place online or through social media.

“They’re very savvy and they’re very persistent, so be really cautious on what you’re opening up,” Staff Sgt. Tony Nadon told Global News.

According to data from the BBB 84 per cent of exposure to COVID-19-related scams were targeted to people over the age of 35.

The organization found people between the ages of 18 to 34 had a high susceptibility rate given they were only exposed to about 16 per cent of reported scams.

The 35 to 54 age range was the most susceptible group with 54 per cent of those who reported a scam falling victim to it.

“It’s individuals that meet that criteria that are on social media, that are on their computers, and like I said, have more time to look up this stuff. Right now, it seems like they’re the target,” Staff Sgt. Nadon said.

The BBB noted 40 per cent of people who reported a scam lost money with the median amount lost being $80.

Smith added the most common type of scams last month were linked to selling masks and whether they were falsely advertised or even delivered at all.

“[People are] so worried about protecting themselves that they have let their guard down and they’re giving their credit card information to somebody who has just set up shop the day before and is really just collecting the money that you’re sending,” she said.

The BBB suggested shoppers be more cautious while online now that people may be spending more time in front of a screen.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre has posted a list of potential scams taking place during the pandemic.