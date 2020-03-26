Canadians targeted by scams taking advantage of COVID-19 fears

Send this page to someone via email

Canadians should be vigilant for text scams amid the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday.

“There appears to be a text scam going around on the new emergency response benefit,” he said during a press briefing outside his Ottawa home.

Trudeau said Canadians should be looking at reliable sources for information on the pandemic and relief efforts, such as government websites.

Some Canadians have reported receiving texts that read: “Alert: The emergency response benefit of Canada relief fund has sent you a deposit of $1375.50.”

The text then asks them to click on a link and give personal information to claim the money.

The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada has also warned of potential scams.

Don't fall for #COVID19-related scams! Remember that if you didn’t initiate contact with a person or a business, you don’t know who you are dealing with. https://t.co/Ch2qxqHxBs #FPM2020 pic.twitter.com/v2bwUopwCq — ItPaysToKnow (@FCACan) March 26, 2020

The Canadian government website lists some COVID-19 scams that have been reported, ranging widely from door-to-door salespeople selling disinfecting products to private companies offering health services.

The website warns Canadians should be extra careful with unsolicited calls and texts, fake charities asking for money and people selling medication or health products. Canadians should never give out personal or financial information to unsolicited contacts, it says.

It goes on to say that government resources, and information put out by the World Health Organization, are the most reliable sources amid the pandemic.

Several other scams have been reported around the world amid the pandemic.

The United Kingdom’s National Fraud Intelligence Bureau has received more than 100 reports of virus-related scams, with losses totalling more than US$1.1 million. In the U.S., the Justice Department created a central fraud hotline and has ordered U.S. attorneys to appoint special coronavirus fraud co-ordinators.

— With files from the Associated Press