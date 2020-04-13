Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo police issue warning after resident duped out of $500 in coronavirus-related puppy scam

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 13, 2020 9:57 am
Updated April 13, 2020 10:29 am
This picture of French Bulldog puppies might give you a good idea as to why the breed is gaining in popularity.
French Bulldog puppies. EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images

Waterloo Regional Police have issued a warning after scammers took advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to defraud an area resident using a fake online puppy ad.

Police say someone posted an online classified ad claiming to be selling French bulldog puppies.
The victim contacted the poster asking to see the puppies while the fraudster claimed that due to COVID-19 restrictions, they would require a $500 deposit to see the animals.

READ MORE: Alleged grocery store spitter in Guelph located, charged with assault

Police say the ad was a fake and the buyer was out $500 as a result.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

They say there have been several reports of late of fake puppy ads posted online and are reminding residents to not send transfer money until they have seen the animal and are prepared to make a purchase.

READ MORE: Live updates — Coronavirus in Canada

Story continues below advertisement

Police say residents can report fraud by calling 519-570-9777, making an online report at www.wrps.on.ca or contacting the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeCoronavirus KitchenerCovid-19 KitchenerCoronavirus WaterlooCOVID-19 WaterlooPuppy ScamCoronavirus puppy scamCOVID-19 puppy scam
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.