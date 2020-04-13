Waterloo police issue warning after resident duped out of $500 in coronavirus-related puppy scam

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have issued a warning after scammers took advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to defraud an area resident using a fake online puppy ad.

Police say someone posted an online classified ad claiming to be selling French bulldog puppies.

The victim contacted the poster asking to see the puppies while the fraudster claimed that due to COVID-19 restrictions, they would require a $500 deposit to see the animals.

Police say the ad was a fake and the buyer was out $500 as a result.

They say there have been several reports of late of fake puppy ads posted online and are reminding residents to not send transfer money until they have seen the animal and are prepared to make a purchase.

Police say residents can report fraud by calling 519-570-9777, making an online report at www.wrps.on.ca or contacting the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.