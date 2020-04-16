Dog looking shaggy? How to groom pets safely at home

Send this page to someone via email

As the coronavirus outbreak has forced people to stay indoors and shut down some businesses, pet owners may start wondering what to do about grooming.

In a recent segment of Global News’ The Morning Show, veterinarian Cliff Redford shared tips on how to groom your dog at home.

While professional groomers may have a long list of tools they use in an office, Redford says you can easily get away with things in your home.

“You’re going to start with regular shampoo … human shampoo, that’s fine,” he said.

Next, grab a hairdryer, clipper, pet nail trimmer and dog brush.

“Do not use scissors, leave that to the groomer … They are gong to hurt your dog if you use scissors incorrectly.” Tweet This

Your dog should be “showered down,” Redford said, and this means making a trip to the shower.

“You gotta have the fur and the skin clean before you do any sort of brushing or clipping.”

Also, make sure you avoid hot water.

Next, your dog has to get dry.

Redford recommends drying the dog with a towel and later using the hairdryer to make the fur fluffy.

“They gotta be fully dry … then brush them and get all the tangles. They will love it.”

According to the World Health Organization, there is currently “no evidence” dogs and cats can catch the virus.

“However, it is always a good idea to wash your hands with soap and water after contact with pets,” the organization notes on its website.

“This protects you against various common bacteria such as E. coli and Salmonella that can pass between pets and humans.”

For more full steps on how to groom your dog at home, watch the full video above.

With files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson.