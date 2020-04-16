Moncton man dies after being struck by pickup truck on N.S. Highway 104

Send this page to someone via email

A 40-year-old man from Moncton died after he was struck by a pickup truck in the Truro, N.S., area early Thursday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash between exits 13 and 14 in Crowes Mills happened at around 4 a.m.

Police say the truck was not able to avoid the pedestrian, who died at the scene.

The truck driver wasn’t injured.

Eastbound traffic on the highway remains closed as the cause of the crash is being investigated.

Police say the highway will be reopened this afternoon.

